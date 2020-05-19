Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon officially announced on Monday that Amazon will be coming to Central New York — promising big changes to the area.

In addition to the 1,000 jobs and $40 million of new payroll a year, county and town officials said they foresee improvements in business in Clay and a birth of new businesss as a result of the wave of new employees in the area.

Clay Town Supervisor Damian Ulatowski said he sees the online retailer as a mothership from which other stores will also benefit.

"Most importantly, I think it will create spin-off busineses that will support that operation that could be numerous and very varied across all of Central New York, which will basically support this mother ship that will create its footprint in the town of Clay."

Mcmahon said the company will spend money outside of paying employees, saying Amazon has already reached out to local businesses about packaging.