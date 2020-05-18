With so many festivals and family getaways canceled this summer, a lot of people are now planning to vacation at home in the backyard.

Rick Ponticello picked up pool supplies at Pettis Pools in Greece and says he can't wait to jump into his pool.

"At home with Zweigle's hot dogs, that's the way it is going to go. We're going to have a great summer," said Ponticello.

Pettis is busy with curbside pickup seven days a week. Pettis sold about 40 pools in the last couple of months.

People are making sure their backyards are staycation worthy now that many summer vacations are cancelled. Pool sales are up. Pettis Pools has curbside pickup available for pool and spa supplies. New pool installs are now booking into August. #staycation #pool @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/lLrYIlIYbS — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 18, 2020

"People who have canceled their plans for the summer are not going on these vacations...they are planning to put a pool or a hot tub in the backyard for their family to enjoy while they are at home," said Zach Lynch of Pettis Pools.

Abbey Alloco has two kids to keep busy this summer.

Now here’s a great summer plan and attitude! Rick Ponticello of Greece opened his pool and is SO ready for summer fun at home. @SPECNewsROC @PettisPools @zweigleshots #pool #staycation pic.twitter.com/9MQ7klpFox — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 18, 2020

"We are buying a pool to try and make it through this quarantine period. The downfall is because of the demand being so high we won't be able to have it installed until the end of July, but at least we are getting in line now and hopefully we will have an Indian summer and be able to get through October with the pool," said Alloco.

A warmer forecast this week in Rochester = time to get outside and enjoy family time. Here’s Zach Lynch from @PettisPools with more on what Pettis is seeing as more people plan to vacation at home due to the #COVID19 pause. @SPECNewsROC #Roc pic.twitter.com/SmJvNhORcF — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 18, 2020

"I think people are excited to get something in their backyard so that they can enjoy their summer still. Obviously, 2020 has been a challenging year for everybody and just this little glimmer of happiness to bring their family together in their backyard is going to be huge for a lot of people," Lynch said.