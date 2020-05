A local food favorite is reopening its Amherst location today to serve up its signature spaghetti parm to go.

Chef's on the Go will reopen at 3:00 p.m. Monday after closing in April to sanitize, fog, and deep clean the restaurant.

The iconic restaurant in downtown Buffalo remains closed at this time.

Chef's on the Go has a new app, which will make ordering easier, allowing customers to earn points and collect rewards. The app is available to download in the Apple and Google Play stores.