Amazon's distribution center will be moved into a Morgan Road warehouse in Clay.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the center is expected to create 1,000 jobs with an approximate $40 million payroll a year. Amazon regional director Anand Mehta said the building will be open for the 2021 holiday season.

Employees and Amazon robotics technology will "pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics, small household goods and toys,” according to a press release. The fulfillment center is expected to be the first of its kind in upstate New York.

