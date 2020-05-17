Horse racing tracks can reopen June 1st, and Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is starting to get ready.

The track's president says while they have the green light from the governor for the start of next month, Batavia Downs will not open until it has proper health procedures in place.

There won't be any live races there until the end of July without fans in attendance.

Batavia Downs says once people are allowed to go to races, they must practice social distancing and wear masks.

Despite the limitations, track leaders believe reopening will be good for the local economy.

"We think it's great for the industry. We have a lot of demand out here for wagering and you need content of course, so to have the races running, will be very good for the business,” said Henry Wojtaszek, president of Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “It's also good for the agricultural industry, for the horse racing."

Batavia Downs expects casino floors to fall under phase four of New York's reopening plan.

The casino will be operating at a limited capacity once it does open.