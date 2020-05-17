A new business that only opened a few months ago is seeing growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, using it to give back to the community.

Now, the restaurant is working to donate meals to the community.



Kraving Thyme has donated 400 meals so far.



The owner said he plans on donating after the pandemic is over.

​Kraving Thyme opened in February, but in only three and a half months, have experienced growth in sales, customers, and meals made every week.

The owner Tom Orlandi says the restaurant just hit their 1,000 meals mark. He started donating meals to the Sisters of Charity Hospital as a way to pay it forward.

"And we have been growing every single week and I am blessed that we are, which leads me up to what we've been doing with donations,” said Orlandi. “And once I found out what frontline nurses were doing, graciously doing and doing with passion, I wanted to give back."

He then expanded meal donations to local EMTs and the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York Executive Director, Sally Vincent, said it’s something they are grateful for.

“Western New York has always been considered a community rich with good neighbors. As the world changes around us in response to COVID-19, the continued commitment and dedication of our volunteers, donors, and extended family is a shining example of this,” said Vincent. “We are so heartened by the recent outpouring of support that Kraving Thyme and so many others have expressed for our families and staff. During this difficult and unprecedented time, your generosity, love and heart enable us to provide a home-away-from-home for families currently staying at the House. So to Kraving Thyme and all of our thoughtful friends and generous donors, we extend our heartfelt appreciation. We absolutely could not do this without you.”

So far, Kraving Thyme has donated 400 meals. They plan to donate meals to Sisters of Charity Hospital, and St. Joseph’s Campus later this week.

Orlandi says they also plan to keep donating even after Wester New York reopens.