BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Space Coast Office of Tourism felt the effects of COVID-19 in lost tourism development tax during the busiest months of the year.

“We’ve seen a downfall since (COVID19). We are estimating we could be losing about a billion dollars in visitor spending and wages,” Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis explained.

The tourism office reports the drop in tourism due to the pandemic negatively impacted their budget. The average visitor spending annually is $2.6 billion, and business was down in estimate about 30-40 percent this year.

The bed tax goes towards infrastructure, road improvements, and grants. Cranis explained if it weren't for the taxes generated by tourists, Brevard County households would have to pay an additional $364 in taxes per year.

According the tourism officials, for every one dollar spent by tourists, 66 cents is returned to the local economy. They estimate it could take up to three years for business and tourism to go back to normal.

“With a couple of launches this weekend and at the end of the month with human spaceflight — that's very exciting. The hotels can start booking and restaurants are back open,” Cranis added.