After months of closures and uncertainty, New York state gets to start phase one of reopening Friday. But it's not as simple as just opening the doors. Businesses have to follow a list of state guidelines designed to protect employees and the public.

The guidelines are spelled out for each business sector on Forward.NY.gov. They include mandates as well as recommendations.

For every single business, social distancing rules apply. The same goes for masks and PPE if a task can't be done safely with six feet of distance.

Even though they're open for pickup only in phase one, retail stores will have the greatest public-facing impact, and stores have to follow 4 other mandatory guidelines:

Protective Equipment: It must be free to employees, cannot be shared, and must be replaced or cleaned after use.

It must be free to employees, cannot be shared, and must be replaced or cleaned after use. Cleaning and Hygine: This must follow CDC guidelines. Businesses have to keep a cleaning log, and at minimum, have to clean shared surfaces between every shift if not more often.

This must follow CDC guidelines. Businesses have to keep a cleaning log, and at minimum, have to clean shared surfaces between every shift if not more often. Communication: This is both internal and external. Businesses have to put up signage about distancing and protocols for customers, but also must have effective ways to communicate updates or potential exposures to employees quickly.

This is both internal and external. Businesses have to put up signage about distancing and protocols for customers, but also must have effective ways to communicate updates or potential exposures to employees quickly. Screening: As regions begin to reopen, watching the data on exposures and new positive cases of COVID-19 become critical. If employees are sick, they should not return to work, and employers must have some form of screening for employees, like a temperature check or questionnaire for example, to ensure the safety of everyone.

These mandates just scratch the surface of what retailers must do to allow for curbside pickup. As phase one begins, following guidelines and monitoring case numbers will show if a region is ready for phase two, or needs to slow down for safety.