A Rochester sneaker store is now back open as a part of Phase One of New York State's reopening efforts.

streeTgame on Chili Avenue started offering curbside pickup Friday after it was shut down for more than a month.

While customers can pick up shoes and apparel in-store with a mask on, you can also call the store for curbside pickup.

The store manager says the first day of re-opening has been a busy one.

"It's been very overwhelming," streeTgame Manager James Poole said. "It seems like we have a following and our loyal customers have been waiting for us to open for a very long time. This morning when we started taking orders at 9:30, I want to say 45 minutes into the day, we were already backlogged. So we're still taking care of back orders right now."

According to streeTgame, you can call an hour ahead with an order for either in-store pickup or curbside delivery.