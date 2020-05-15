A new Rome restaurant is open for take-out after jumping over some hurdles the last few weeks.

The "Whole Shabang" on West Thomas Street was originally supposed to open March 10

Talk about bad timing, as it was just as the coronavirus shut everything down.

Owner David Zmudosky said the company took a lot of phone calls and emails with the Health Department but persistence helped give them the go-ahead last week.

Although the operation is limited to takeout and delivery right now, owners said social media and word of mouth has helped.

"It was hard," Zmudosky said. "I mean, just takeout and word of mouth, nobody walking by. I mean, word of mouth has been our best friend right now. Good food, and good product and people are happy. And, its been a struggle but we're making it work."

The owners said they're looking forward to when customers can finally dine-in.

Mohawk Valley restaurants fall under Phase 3 of the governor's restart plan. That could be in mid-June.