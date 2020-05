Between 300 and 400 employees will be laid off by Corning Inc.

A representative with the Steelworkers Union said workers are affected at facilities in Erwin and Painted Post.

They're hoping to get called back when business picks up again.

"Corning is taking select actions as needed to align resources to current conditions due to the temporary, but acute economic impact of COVID-19," a representative for the company said.

The layoff will begin on Monday, May 18.