Two questions for you this Monday, Buffalo. One, can you get your hands on two-wheels? And two, do you have a phone? If so, Buffalo Bike Tours has a new fun adventure for you. It is literally in the palm of your hand. And, it's all thanks to Marc Moscato. We introduced you to him last spring when he got Buffalo Bike Tours into gear.

"The first full year, was 2019," Moscato said. "We were really proud with what we were able to accomplish. We got a kiosk down at Canalside, we were rated number one travel ranked tour on Travel Adviser."

This summer Moscato says they were going to hit an even higher speed. But of course, an indefinite stop sign thanks to the pandemic meant he had to take a different route.

"I was trying to develop and expand on the realm of bike rentals and self-guided tours and that's led us to the idea of Bike There Buffalo," he explained.

Two questions, for you #Buffalo today on @SPECNewsBuffalo.

1. Can you get your hands on a 🚲?

2. Do you have a 📱?

If so, Buffalo Bike Tours has a new adventure for you. pic.twitter.com/ZSfXHtHZm3 — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) May 11, 2020

Bike There Buffalo is a series of self-guided tours. They're free.

"You just have to sign up, you get a quick little email with instructions in a PDF on how to use it," Moscato explained.

The app to find looks like this, once you set it up, you find my events, pick a route and you're on your way!

"You can either use the PDF, or turn by turn navigation on your phone," Moscato explained. "You'll see stories, you'll hear antidotes. I even program Siri to read a Lucille Clifton poem at one stop."

New routes will hit the app every Thursday for the next four weeks. Eventually, you’ll get history tours of the Olmstead Parks System, the waterfront, even public art.

"Buffalo in itself, is kind of an underdog story, you know not really on the tourist map," Moscato said. 'So, what we are trying to do is give people an understanding of not only those major sites, but tell an underdog story to an underdog story."

He’s connecting us all together in this time of social distancing, one pedal at a time.

"Being cooped up is bad for business, it's bad for our mental health and our physical health. So, this project aims to curb some of those things and get people out, keeps them active, and engaged mentally and physically."

All of the tours start and end at Canalside.