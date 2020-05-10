A taste of winter weather in May has some farmers concerned about this year’s crop season.

While weather is always a factor once a seed is planted into the ground Tom Tower said he wants people to know that local agriculture plays an important role in the food supply chain.

Losing a crop or fruit during its particular season due to weather can be devastating, but Tower, owner of Tom Tower’s Market in Youngstown, said weather is always something a farmer has to deal with.



"We're creating peaches and nectarines, blueberries cherry tomatoes and wine grapes, it doesn't come from a factory, they come from the land," Tower said. "A freeze would be dangerous, (and) a hail storm would be dangerous. We could get a hard frost tomorrow and still have a third of a crop."



Light snow this time of year would not be detrimental to his crops, but anything more can wipe everything out. Location is an important factor for the production of crops.



"In Youngstown most things are okay,” he said. “If you were a cherry grower in Alden, probably wouldn't have a crop."





Drastic changes in the weather can also impact local markets that sell fresh produce.



"We rely on a lot of locally based produce. That's our claim to fame out here and if some of this is going to get damaged through this weather it will certainly impact what we're doing," Stuart Green said, owner of Braymiller Market in Hamburg.





Despite the freezing temperatures and snow fall, fruit growers are always prepared for the unexpected.