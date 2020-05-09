Some liquor stores are reporting an increase in liquor sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But a local beverage distributor says that’s not entirely true for them.

Since large gatherings are canceled, the president of Eagle Beverage Company, Dan Dorsey, said they’re taking a hit with event and restaurant sales.

Dorsey said channels like liquor stores and grocery store spiked at the beginning of the pandemic, and some stores’ sales are still up.

"It's up from what we would normally see, but not drastically and not near enough to offset the amount from all those accounts not opened," said Dorsey.

One local wine and liquor store said that’s because customers are honoring the stay-at-home orders.

"People aren't having the super large gatherings and they're not going to bars so they’re buying here, and they're drinking at home," said Russell Macy, co-owner of Apple Spirits in Liverpool.

Macy said they've also noticed differences in how people are shopping.

"They would normally buy a single bottle. We have had people buy bigger bottles and come in less frequently," said Macy.

He says shoppers are also purchasing a more diverse array of wine and liquors to give to family and friends.