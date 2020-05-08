TAMPA, Fla. — Even with the city of Tampa closing downtown streets and setting up lift up local zones to increase outdoor seating for restaurants, it was still a slow first week of phase one.

"There are people that are excited to come in and dine. But it's still been slow," Terry Scott, with Samaria Cafe on Tampa Street, said.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

Most office buildings downtown are still like ghost towns and until companies start telling people to come back to work, downtown businesses are not expecting a big rush of customers.

"Eventually a couple months from now, hopefully we are at 75 percent. We'd like to be at 100 percent, but those are hopes," said Scott.

And hopes are about all downtown businesses have right now.

Some are hoping most companies have workers back in office buildings by June 1. Others that are a bit more optimistic and are hoping people start returning to work after next week.

Right now, downtown businesses estimate only 20 percent of workers are reporting to their offices for work every day in downtown Tampa.