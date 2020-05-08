A small bakery in Pittsford that was temporarily closed has now reopened for curbside pickup and delivery.

Dolce Cupcakery on State Street is now open a couple of days a week for online orders, curbside pickup and deliveries. Owner and baker Lisa Polvino says it has been a challenging time, but she is happy to be back baking and filling orders.

"We were closed for about four weeks," Polvino says. "Typically we would be open Wednesday-Sunday for counter service. The weather was just breaking and when my retail picks up, so this has been a huge hit for us."

Celebrate with something sweet. Dolce Cupcakery in #Pittsford has reopened after a four week hiatus. Owner Lisa Polvino revamped the website for online orders, offers curbside pickup and free delivery within 10 miles of Pittsford. #SmallBusiness #cupcakes @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/RGPBsOo9zo — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) May 8, 2020

She's refocused efforts on Dolce's website and taking orders for virtual graduations, birthdays and weddings as everyone continues to navigate work and celebrate milestones as best they can during the pandemic.

"We've always delivered but not to the scale we do now. We have free delivery up to ten miles and just a small fee for over that. People are taking advantage of that. Some people do not want to leave the house, which is understandable. We have contact-less pickup and delivery," she added.

"People are cheering people up because cupcakes make people happy. We added cards, so you can add a card, and one of the most popular cards is 'Just Because', so people are ordering 'just because.'"