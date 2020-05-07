Rochester’s Park Avenue has always been a street for all seasons. It's lined with small businesses. Many are on pause for now, but several eateries are continuing to roll out food specials and booze bundles to-go in an effort to keep the sales going and customers wanting more.

“We have very loyal customers and they have reached out to make sure we are doing OK and we are trying to keep them updated as to what we are offering right now,“ said Tina Petrone of Dragonfly Tavern.

The team at Dragonfly is dishing out pizza deals and wings. What's been super popular are Jeanna’s gigantic mimosas to-go.

“We want to keep on offering whatever we can to the neighborhood. It is our favorite neighborhood. It is our favorite customers and they have been amazing and supportive and they are seeing a little more of a different side of Dragonfly,” Petrone said.

A couple of blocks away at the corner of Park Avenue and Berkeley Street, Blu Wolf Bistro is busy grilling and serving up drinks curbside.

“It has been great for the restaurant business to be able to deliver alcohol. As long as we are doing it responsibly and IDing people, I think it is a great thing for the state to allow us to do," said Jason Snyder of Blue Wolf Bistro.

"My general manager Kevin and I, he comes up with the drinks and we kind of spitball names until we find something that fits and we wanted to go with a theme of what is going on right now. We have the 'Lockdown', the 'PPE', we have had the 'Stimulus', the 'Shelter in Place.' Specialty cocktails have been selling phenomenally," he added.

"This is the best neighborhood in Rochester and the people that are here, the environment and the arts and the lively nature of this area are why we just love being a part of it."

Blu Wolf Bistro, Dragonfly, and all of Park Avenue are looking forwarding to welcoming everyone in soon.