KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Central Florida Hispanic entrepreneurs began to restart their businesses on Monday as the state entered its phase one of reopening.

1. Hiram Turull opened his restaurant, El Cilantrillo Restaurant , for dine-in customers for the first time since coronavirus pandemic restrictions were put in place.

2. Reopen Florida Phase one guidelines allows for restaurants to seat 25 percent of dine-in customers at Turull’s restaurant, which is about 23 people. The maximum capacity for his Kissimmee restaurant is 95.

3. Turull said in the past month his business suffered up to an 80 percent loss in revenue.

4. Turull said the loss of revenue resulted in several layoffs with only a quarter of the staff remaining. He said he plans to hire more staff once the guidelines become more flexible with fewer restrictions.

5. Turull said the success of small businesses like his depend on customers returning.

“It will take some time to gain the people’s confidence back,” Turull said.

6. According to the Orlando Economic Partnership , the Hispanic community is key to Central Florida’s future economy. In fact, Hispanics are the fast growing minority of business owners.