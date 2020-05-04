HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Clothing racks at the Beach & Beverly store in Hermosa Beach have been stocked, but co-owner Brian Cooley says without having customers in-store, his business is hurting.

“That second or third week of March our business, you know, once the doors were closed, was impacted. Our sales were down probably about 30 percent,” Cooley said.

Cooley and his team had to quickly pivot and turn the store into an online business just to stay afloat.

“Coming into April, it’s been, you know, steady. We had some strong days, still. We’re thankful to the community for shopping online but [sales] are still down greatly,” Cooley said.

Cooley says most of the stores in the city are owned by residents who are also experiencing plummeting sales from COVID-19 restrictions. And typically, this would be the time when shops would have sidewalk sales that would draw in customers. But since that can’t happen, Cooley, a member of the Downtown Hermosa Business Association,and the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce, Truly Hermosa, and the Hermosa One platform came together to create a virtual sidewalk sale

The sale took place over the weekend of May 1-3, with over 100 city retailers and restaurants open for shoppers to browse online. The sale also featured curbside pickups and free local deliveries.

“This has been devastating for many of our businesses. A lot of them aren’t even sure if they’ll be able to make a comeback. And I know a lot of local residents have been supporting our local businesses but we really want to give them a big lift,” Mayor Mary Campbell of Hermosa Beach said.

Cooley is hoping last weekend’s virtual sale will be the common thread in keeping businesses like his afloat.

“We’re committed to staying open and staying through the damage COVID-19 has caused and we’re just hoping this sale helps us get to there,” Cooley said.

Until then, Cooley says he’ll do everything he can to keep his local beach shop open in hopes of being able to re-open the stores doors.