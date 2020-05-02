When seasonal businesses closed their doors for the winter, it was hard for them to anticipate having to reopen in these difficult times.

"Well, it's been a completely different world now. In one regard, we want the business, and in the other regards, we want people to stay home and stay safe as much possible, so it's a double-edged sword,” said Vinnie Bonomo, one of the owners of Bonomo’s Dari Creme in Kirkland.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to adapt.

"We now require everyone, who medically can, wear a mask, to please wear a mask at the window. Stay six feet apart obviously,” said Bonomo.

Bonomo’s is also limiting the number of customers at each window, and disinfecting the counter between guests. But while they’ve been open since March, some other ice cream businesses in Central New York delayed the start to their season.

"Normally we open the middle of April, but because of the circumstance and the weather, we decided to hold off and see until things got a little bit better,” says Toni DiPirro, owner of William’s Farm Stand.

The Cicero business has only been open since Friday and is taking similar precautions to protect customers. And despite having to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re feeling the support of the community.

"We've had a lot of positivity about it, people are so excited, everybody coming in, so happy that we're finally open,” said DiPirro.

"Pretty much everyone has been complying with the masks and the six feet away, once in a while when it gets busy on a day like today, we have to really patrol it, but the community has been I can't tell you how nice to us,” Bonomo said.