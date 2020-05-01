You may have noticed a shortage in meats at your local grocery store. In addition to shoppers buying out product, meat processing plants have shut down to protect workers.

Local beef farmers, who are seeing an increase in business, say it’s a good reminder of where our food comes from.



“Anytime people take notice of where their food goes, it’s a good thing,” said Lucky 13 Beef owner Erin Luchsinger Hull.



Like others, Luchsinger Hull hadn’t planned for the pandemic. Her 50 cows are all spoken for and she says she won’t have more until 2021.



“The other problem I have is the butcher that I use, they’re booked. Without a processor, you can’t get food to your plate,” said Luchsinger.



That’s the problem happening across the country. It's what led consumers to turn to local farms. But they operate under a very different process.

“Most people are used to you know, ‘We’re gonna have hamburgers for dinner, we’ll go to the grocery store and buy a pound of hamburgers, make hamburgers we’re done.’ With bulk purchasing, you have to have a freezer and you have to have capital upfront, which will save you money in the long run,” said Luchsinger.



Luchsinger says a bulk purchase for a family of four would probably cost $800. She estimates a quarter of a cow is around 150 pounds and would feed a family for a year.



“This is why most people don’t buy bulk meat,” said Luchsinger.



Despite the backups, she says meat should be back on shelves in a couple of weeks.



“The food is there, we just have to work on the processing end to get it. We are working we just need to get everyone on the same page,” said Luchsinger.

