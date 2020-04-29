Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week a regional approach to restarting economies across the state.



In Seneca County, the top two industries are agriculture and tourism, and some $60 million comes from the tourism industry alone.

The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce launched a survey among 600 businesses to gauge how to restart the local economy.



“We want to open Seneca County. We want to open our economy. We want to open our businesses. We want to be able to bring this community back," said Jeff Shipley, president of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce. “We are going to be using this survey and the data it is telling us to help drive decisions.

The survey so far has found more than 75 percent of businesses in Seneca County have applied for coronavirus-related financial assistance.

Shipley said if the current rate of business disruptions continues, he predicts local businesses will be out of business in five months of less.



The survey also found many business owners are prepared to adapt to a new way of doing business, and know that the climb back will be slow.





“…I think the earlier we can get our small businesses back on track on the road to recovery, the better we will be not just for Seneca County but for the Finger Lakes region as a whole," said Shipley.



Preliminary results from the survey will be presented to community leaders in Seneca County this week to help drive a plan for a reopening strategy.