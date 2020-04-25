The opening of the New York State Canal System to boating traffic will be delayed due to the ongoing mandated closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It can be devastating because the summer months are the ones where our restaurants and where the whole area here thrives," said Jose Abarca, co-owner of Lulu Taqueria.

Abarca says the canal system closed will be a major blow to his business.

"We're going to try and get creative, but there is only so much creativity you can do when you don't have the traffic, or the traffic is significantly affected like it's going to be in this case," said Abarca.

Every year hundreds of boaters come through Fairport to shop and eat.

"Hundreds of dollars a day each boat is spending locally is tremendous on our local economy and very vitality to many businesses here. This where are people make money," said Scott Winner, executive director of the Fairport Perinton Partnership for a Better Community.

Winner wants the New York Power Authority, which oversees the canal corporation, to open the waterway to boating.

"Most of all of these on the water activities can be done in a socially isolated manner and still benefit the individual getting the exercise and fresh air," said Winner.

While the canal system is closed for boating, Fairport officials say the trail is open for people to enjoy recreation while practicing social distancing.

"Even with the delay in the canal opening, there’s plenty to see and do here to in the Village of Fairport. We have incredible recreational opportunities as long as local merchants who are ready to serve you," said Martha Malone, the executive director of the Village of Fairport Office of Community and Economic Development.