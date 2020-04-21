With a kink in the supply chain, Produce Peddlers is now connecting you with local farmers to reduce waste.

With an abundance of food, the company is selling boxes delivered right to your door, so you can enjoy fresh produce while cooking like your favorite chef.

Loading boxes filled with fresh veggies is nothing new for Gina Wieczorek.

"Our primary buyers were restaurants, schools, institutions," Wieczorek said, with Produce Peddlers Inc.

That was of course until the coronavirus pandemic took a bite out of the supply and demand chain.

"Our suppliers, the farmers, the growers, started experiencing a surplus," she explained.

That surplus, if not sold, meant throwing out otherwise perfect heads of lettuce, asparagus, eggs, you name it. So, Wieczorek had an idea: why not connect people to those farmers?

"Honestly, we didn't know what to expect. We thought that the consumer would jump on it, but the response has been remarkable," she said.

The response from people has been growing.

"Some of the items in the boxes are being harvested the same day, or the day before they are delivered," she said.

Getting a $30 box delivered to your front door is as simple as heading online. They deliver within a 15-mile radius of downtown Buffalo.

"You can even send boxes to other people," Wieczorek said.

The packing is done over at Eden Valley Growers, where the kink in the chain is really seen.

"It's probably down about 30 to 40 percent, there is a lot that remains to be seen as this progresses and we get to the heart of the season," David Walczak, the operations manager at Eden Valley Growers, said.

Walczak says peddling produce to you is certainly helping. And he adds local farmers are still doing business as usual, so keep buying.

"We are planning to be ready for when people are ready to eat it," Walczak said.

Dennis Brawdy with Amos Zittle and Sons, is an example of that. Their herbs are available online, too.

"Basil, mint, Italian parsley, cilantro, thyme, oregano, we have the whole gamete," he listed.

So, you're able to cook from home like your favorite chef!

"The idea with these is that you use them to cook and when you exhaust the supply, you go and get more," Brawdy said.

Wieczorek says it's just their little way of showing that “Buffalove.”

"This is a service that is so needed right now,” Wieczorek said. "We just want to help the community."