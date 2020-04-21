Girl Scout cookie season is taking a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as sales plummet across the country and for the hard working troops in Western New York.

Alison Wilcox, chief operating officer of Girl Scouts of Western New York, says door to door sales and cookie booths are suspended in efforts to protect the scouts and communities amid the pandemic.

"Just as we had to suspend all of our in-person programs,” said Wilcox. “Back in March, we had around $1.2 million worth of cookies out in people's homes. The girls have exceeded what they’ve been doing with cookies this year over last year. Then all of a sudden when this hit, we have troops who now have all this inventory.

Included in an overabundance of cookies to sell is a potential shortfall in revenue.

Wilcox says there will be no financial burden imposed on scouts but the council is facing a loss of about $800,000.

"It's used to subsidize our summer camps, and to cover the cost of various program support; volunteer support and girl programs,” Wilcox said.

There is good news. The Girl Scouts are stepping up and thinking outside of the box. People can still make online purchases.

The organization recently launched a donation option called ‘Cookie Care’ where supporters can gift frontline workers with one of America’s favorite treats.

“At the same time that they (the scouts) are doing this program, they are learning all the innovative techniques that all the other businesses have to operate under,” Wilcox said.

Girl Scouts of WNY could use your help.

“Anyone who is supporting the cookie program will be helping us reach that revenue goal,” Wilcox said.