SOMIS,Calif. – Emergency loans for small businesses are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Paycheck Protection Program provides forgivable loans up to $10 million to small businesses hurt by COVID-19. Data from the Small Business Administration shows California got more than 112,000 of these loans worth more than $33 million.

Owner of Greenwood Daylily Gardens John Schoustra has been in business since 1989. He owns about 40 acres and employs five full-time employees.

They sell flowers and organic avocados. Right now he’s surviving off savings and an inheritance.

“We’re not in a position to make it through another seven-year recession. My wife is a retired schoolteacher. We haven’t taken a paycheck really in five years,” said Schoustra.

During the last recession Schoustra says he borrowed heavily against his home and property. This time around he applied for the PPP through the SBA.

The SBA will forgive loans if all employees are paid for eight weeks and the money is used responsibly.

It would be a lifeline at just the right time. April is usually Schoustra’s busy season.

“It’s really grim. We are hopeful to get some of that Paycheck Protection act money. Let’s just say it’s about four months worth of income in one month,” said Schoustra.

However, the SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the program and it looks like the funding has dried up.

Firing or furloughing all his employees isn’t really an option if Schoustra ever wants to return to normal. Plants are his inventory and someone has to take care of them.

“Nobody would say ‘oh gee the recession is really bad let’s just send all the zookeepers home and let the animals fend for themselves.’ It’s different, but not that different here,” said Schoustra.

The flowers are in bloom, but no one besides Schoustra and his workers can stop and smell the roses.