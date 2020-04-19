Grocery stores across the state are taking steps to protect their customers and staff from the spread of coronavirus by mandating that customers wear masks. Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order late last week mandating that masks must be worn in public places.

"I'd just like to see customers follow the governor's mandate on social distancing and wearing masks into public places," said Stephen Brooks, manager of Chanatry's, in Utica. "I know, based upon being in a store environment, it may be hard to social distance, so it's very important for customers to keep up on the governor's mandate on mask."

For those entering Chanatry’s without one, management said their approach will be one of education.

"We'll approach a customer kindly, just to remind them of what the governor's mandate is, and the importance of the mandate,” Brooks said.

There are signs throughout the store encouraging social distancing, including ones on the floor which mark a safe distance between customers waiting to check out.

The store is also stressing sanitation in an effort to keep customers and staff healthy.

"Cleaning the carts on a daily basis, our cashiers are cleaning in between each customer. If a customer uses the pin pad or for giving cash back, we'll clean and change our gloves between each customer,” said Brooks.

Other grocery stores across the state are also taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Both Tops and Wegmans are telling customers to wear face coverings in store.

Wegmans is also screening employees for symptoms, including conducting temperature checks, before their shifts begin.