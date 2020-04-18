A month since the state has restricted restaurants, bars, and other eating establishments to takeout and delivery, local eateries are doing what they can to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We feel the love from the community, people have been calling in, coming in, helping each other, helping everyone,” said Albert Zeina, owner of Zeina’s Café in Utica.

Owners of the restaurant say business initially slowed after the restrictions, but have picked back up since.

"The first week, people like stopped,” said Layla Zeina, who owns the restaurant with her husband, "The second week, it's been doing crazy, so busy. I love my customers, my customers' family, I can't wait to come back sit down, eat and enjoy."

Zeina's has had to adapt from its normal operations as dine-in and takeout and has adjusted their hours. Staff is taking extra precautions to stress sanitation.

"The most important thing is to stay clean, stay clean as much as you can,” said Albert Zeina.

Meanwhile, other local businesses, like Utica Coffee Roasting Company, are also taking steps to keep their doors open and their customers healthy.

"We actually decided that we didn't want to have customers come in to place their orders,” said Heather Delia, Utica Coffee Roasting Company co-owner.

Instead, they've started utilizing online ordering capabilities for those visiting their cafes.

"We created the online store, and we still tweak it every now and then, we add things on there, so you can pretty much purchase almost everything we have in the cafe, you can purchase on the app,” Delia said.

And while they say sales have decreased by nearly 50 percent during this difficult time, they're still feeling the support from the community.

"The support has been fantastic with the community, and I hope we're there for them as much they're there for us. We're all in this together,” said Delia.

Both establishments are gearing up for the future, once they’re given the green light to re-commence their normal operations. Delia says there is communication about what the future will look like, including limited seating within their cafes.

Meanwhile, Zeina’s owners say their plans for opening a new Utica restaurant are still on the table once the pandemic is over.