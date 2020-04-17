From stopping active shooters to stopping the spread, Armoured One is making 15-inch face shields.



The Syracuse company is still carrying out its main mission: saving lives.



“We converted our window film into face shields,” said Armoured One CEO Tom Czyz. “We donated over 5,000 and quickly were running out of money for making them. So, we started charging. Now, every case that is sold, we donate still back to the frontlines to the people that can’t afford them.”



Czyz said they’re donating to hospitals, first responders and restaurants nationwide.



“A lot of our employees are first responders, whether they are former or working now or military personnel,” said Czyz. “They quickly wanted to support the people who are out on the field and front lines.”

CEO Tom Czyz explains more about the shields: #WereAllInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/WRWbGC0C1y — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) April 17, 2020

Working seven days a week, employees made about 100,000 face shields so far, but the goal is 200,000 a week. This will now be possible with help from city officials.

“We put aside $500,000 specifically to go to those businesses and the average ended up being around $16,000 per loan,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “Those are zero-interest for 180 days.”



Twenty-nine small businesses were approved.



“It’s a really big deal for us to get this loan which is also going to help will help us buy equipment,” said Czyz. “Now, we’ll be able to ramp up more production.”



“It’s been wonderful to see how this community has stepped up,” said Walsh. “In the midst of dealing with their own financial difficulties, they’re still looking at ways to give and support others in the community.”



“It would be easier just to make glass than it would be to do this, but it’s really making a difference,” said Czyz. “People calling us in tears when they receive them and sending pictures of them is pretty great.”



It proves that even during the toughest times, we’re all in this together.