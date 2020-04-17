HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Family is the first ingredient at Mickey’s Deli in Hermosa Beach.

Mickey Mance’s grandfather started the business in the 1950s. Sixty-six years later his grandson faces an unprecedented challenge:

“I think everyone is scared. There is a lot of uncertainty, nobody knows when this is gonna end. We don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel," Mance said.

Mickey’s, has three main sources of income, the deli, a small market and catering. Catering accounts for 30-40 percent of their business; but when events were canceled and non-essential businesses shut down due to Covid-19, they went from doing up to 100 orders a month to zero.

“I was driving home and pulled my phone out and I had 12 emails back to back to back of all canceled catering orders for the following week, which was about half of our catering orders for the next week and that’s when I realized how serious this would impact the business,” said Mance.

They’re hardly alone. The California Restaurant Association estimates the restaurant industry lost $3 billion in sales and more than 360,000 jobs during the first 22 days of March.

Sixty-seven percent of restaurant operators laid off employees. And in a letter to the governor, the association warned that if bold measures are not taken by the state, up to 30,000 restaurants could close permanently. Affecting not just the 1.4 million restaurant workers but leaving a hole in the states’ coffers – restaurants generate more sales tax than any other industry, $7 billion annually.

But some help is on the way - Governor Newsom has agreed to defer some fees and payments.

The community is also pitching in.

“Someone yesterday drove an hour just to come buy some pasta sauce here,” Mance said.

Even other businesses are helping out. Athens Services, a local waste and recycling company, decided to help Mickey’s and their workers by purchasing lunch for more than a hundred employees multiple times a week.

“We are just working on the Athens order and they’re ordering for 125 people, it’s gonna be three days a week, which is a huge help in this difficult time for us,” said Mance.

Despite their difficult time, they are offering free sandwiches to health care professionals.

And although they have cut hours, they have vowed to not lay off any employees.

“I feel a tremendous amount of responsibility to make sure that I have to do and we have to do as the business owners whatever it takes to take care of these employees because they are family,” said Mance.

After all some of these employees have worked here longer thank Mance has been alive, and he’s hoping to keep them through many more generations of Mickey’s.

Note: this story was shot before guidelines were issued mandating the use of masks for essential workers