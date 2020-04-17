WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Any hairstylist will tell you that mixing up just the right formula to get the perfect hair color is an art. Ordinarily, Mina Avila would be applying this mixture to her clients here in her salon. But these days she's catering to clients curbside.

“The last few weeks as a business owner have been really rough. Obviously I had to shut down my doors because we're considered non-essential workers as hair stylists,” Avila said.

The single mother of three sons who opened up her hair salon, The Beauty Club in Woodland Hills three years ago, was in a panic when she was forced to shut down a few weeks ago. She had no way to service her clients and no other source of income. But then she looked around and saw what some essential businesses were doing to adapt to the COVID-19 restrictions and got an idea.

“Restaurants are doing takeout pickup delivery, why not do the same concept with hair color,” she said.

So she came up with customized DIY hair color kit. She creates for each client that they can pick up and do at home.

“It started out with a text message. And immediately everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, that is such an amazing idea. Definitely Count me in,'” Avila said.

She formulates the color for each client and then creates a bag with everything they need. She makes sure to coordinate the pickup so that her clients can grab and go.

“Every 15 minutes. They pull up to the front of my salon, and I hand them their color," Avila said. "They're just super happy.”

What’s also helped her stay afloat is having an understanding commercial landlord.

“Right now he said ‘Mina don’t worry about paying me the rent right now.’ So that’s really the main reason I’m able to do this. Because if it wasn’t for his generosity, I would not be able to be in my salon doing anything right now,” Avila said.

Having some contact with her clients is keeping her spirits up - and theirs.

“Staying connected with my clients has helped me um, you know, be a little bit positive," she said. "And I think that I'm making my clients happy from the feedback that I'm getting from them. So I feel like I'm somewhat putting smiles on people's faces.”

Providing a smile along with a beauty boost is a simple but meaningful gesture during a time when both are in short supply.