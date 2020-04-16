STATEWIDE — The weekly jobless numbers are expected to come out later Thursday morning and analysts say another 5 million claims are possible and as Florida’s unemployment system is broken, the governor has appointed someone to fix it.

Already about 10 percent of the nation’s workforce is sitting idle. Here in Florida, the problem is worsened by the state’s unemployment system that has been dogged by many issues.

It has been weeks of frustration for unemployed Floridians because the system is not working and people are unable to file unemployment claims.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has appointed a new person to oversee the system. He has given John Satter, the secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS), the task of heading the COVID-19 response at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Satter was appointed secretary of the DMS in 2019 by DeSantis. The DMS is designed to help other state agencies and current and former state employees with workforce and business-related functions, stated the department’s website.

Satter has nearly three decades of experience in the world of banking, commercial real estate and logistics industries.

Weeks after COVID-19 shut down Central Florida businesses and many employees furloughed, Florida’s online unemployment system is upsetting many and they are trying to get through for hours only to be kicked off the online system.

DeSantis says the state needs to get assistance out quickly.

“I was disappointed in the initial response in terms of this website with the unemployment and I basically put the message out we’ve got to do all we can to do better,” he said.

Along with the new appointment, DeSantis also says he has added 100 new servers to build the capacity to accept applications and now has more than a 1,000 people taking incoming calls for the unemployed.