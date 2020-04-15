ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As small business owners struggle to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, one Orlando organization is getting a snapshot of their hardships and quantifying experiences to get businesses helpful resources.

The Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP) is surveying small business owners in the community. Answers to questions about their experiences, data and insights will then be relayed to policymakers, leaders and elected officials in positions to make decisions.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

The survey closes Wednesday at 5 p.m. and takes about four to five minutes to complete.

To participate, go to Orlando.org and click on the COVID-19 Resource Center for Employers.

According to the OEP’s Dr. Dale A. Brill, the information will help the public, private, not-for-profit economic and community development organizations to connect business owners with programs and incentives to help them recover from the pandemic.

“The importance of participating in our survey is the information is only as good as the business community provides to us. We all know what happens when you assume,” said Brill, continuing, “It’s real easy when you talk about research and surveys to get lost in the weeds. Sounds like just data, data, data. But, the big picture here is understanding.”

Several weeks ago, the OEP put out its first survey of this nature.

It discovered 74 percent of businesses were already feeling a negative impact due to the crisis; that is a number the organization expects, of course, to increase.

With this survey, which began on April 9, the OEP added two topics which it hopes to address: top business expenses and cash reserves.

“We’re trying to look for the priorities of the expenses that businesses are experiencing … we’re seeing the payroll is dominating that,” he said. “We’re also looking at this idea of the cash duration. How much reserve, access to capital do you have.”

Brill said that early data from survey respondents suggests more than 17 percent are within three to four weeks of running out of cash.

“While we all thought the economy was going gangbusters for the last several quarters, really the underlying current has been there’s been stress on cash flow and being able to save money for that rainy day,” he said.

The OEP will release results of the survey in coming days, which Spectrum News 13 will share as well.

The next edition of the regional business impact survey will begin on April 30, at 9 a.m.

“You can’t offer help, stand up resources and provide programming that will assist in the relief and recovery of this pandemic without that deeper understanding of what’s happening,” Brill said.

According to the OEP, small businesses with two to 99 employees account for roughly two-thirds of all employment in Orlando.