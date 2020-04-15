STATEWIDE — The state has maxed out its emergency bridge loan program, a month after the governor allocated $50 million in funding.

Florida’s emergency bridge loans are meant to bridge the gap between the time a major catastrophe hits, like the coronavirus, and when a business has secured longer-term recovery resources.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

The program had approved 1,000 interest-free loans as of Tuesday, according to state officials. These loans are maxed at $50,000, except in special cases where up to $100,000 may be allocated.

The Department of Economic Opportunity received more than 38,000 applications since March 17, when the governor activated the loan program.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D — District 47) asked in a statement Tuesday: “Is this a joke? Floridians have gone for weeks without any relief, and small businesses — who are the backbone of our economy — have spent hours applying for this state program, a program that Governor Ron DeSantis boasted as a relief for the state’s small businesses.”

Eskamani is petitioning the governor to pump an additional $450 million into the bridge loan program so more small businesses can benefit.

Meanwhile, the Florida Small Business Development Center is offering certified consultants and disaster specialists at no-cost to help the 37,000 applicants who did not receive the bridge loan “gain access and secure the vital federal disaster resources available to them,” said CEO Michael W. Myhre.

“Due to the Congress' swift action and expedient implementation of immediate and long-term federal disaster assistance for our state’s small businesses, the businesses that applied for and were unable to be funded through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program have options,” said Myhre.