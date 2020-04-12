The company that shutdown Fantasy Island after nearly 60 years in business has declared bankruptcy.

Apex Parks Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday, as part of an agreement that could allow the company to sell off all its assets.

A report surfaced before Fantasy Island permanently closed in February alleging Apex was selling off rides and games from the Grand Island attraction.

As of this week, crews took down some of the rides and loaded them onto trucks in the parking lot.

Local lawmakers and people living near Fantasy Island said in the past they hope Apex might sell the attraction to another operator.

Apex told Spectrum News back in February it had been speaking with potential buyers for more than a year. The state attorney general's office says the parks group will refund about $425,000 to customers who paid for season passes and meals plans.

Apex purchased Fantasy Island in 2016, though local families have been visiting the amusement park since 1961.