In a matter of weeks following the government-mandated confinement requirements for battling the coronavirus, small business owners say that 96% of them have already been negatively impacted.

Surveys by Goldman Sachs and the Small Business Association show that for 38%, the impact has been extreme and 50% believe they will only be able to survive for the next three months unless conditions change.

"This is a really hard time. A lot of businesses are closed. We had to lay off a lot of people, so we really had to manage through this busy season," says Ania Duchon, Chrusciki Bakery Owner.

The bakery is defying the trend and prospering through ingenuity, while bringing joy to the community in the process.

Leading up to Easter, Chrusciki's Lancaster location saw about 600 curbside pickups on Friday and about 600 more on Saturday.

In addition to providing online orders and curbside pickup, Chrusciki created kits specifically meant to keep families busy while stuck at home.

"So we came up with a cookie decorating kit. It's an Easter decorating kit. It's been fantastic. It's been an overwhelming response. We created another kit," says Duchon.

She adds that as a business, they had to get creative to ensure that they could still support the community.