ORLANDO, Fla. — Sami Haiman-Marrero, Urbander CEO and President, is one of the many small business owners across the country applying for state and federal assistance as the coronavirus pandemic continues — though she’s concerned for others applying.

1. Sami Haiman-Marrero applied for the Payroll Protection Program through the CARES Act.

2. The PPP allows business to take out loans totaling 250 percent of their average monthly payroll in 2019. If they spend at least 75 percent of that money their workers, those may be fully forgiven at federal expense.

3. Haiman-Marrero advises other small business owners to diversify their banks. She said when she first tried to apply Friday, April 3, through her primary bank, she was unable find the link, and then her accountant received a notice that stated the bank is no longer accepting any loan applications.

4. Haiman-Marrero said it wasn’t until Tuesday where she and her accountant were able to file her application through a secondary bank she worked with before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Have a strong relationship with your banker, with a CPA because you never know when an emergency like this may happen,” said Gaby Ortigoni, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando President.

5. Florida Rep. Val Demings called for PPP application help for small business owners on Thursday, April 9:

“It is imperative that the relief program be administered effectively and accessible to everyone who qualifies. The application process must be easy to understand, navigate, and timely, allowing applicants to complete the process without delay. Consequently, I am requesting that the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration create a series of recorded webinars on each agency’s website, demonstrating the application process and addressing the most frequently asked questions.”​