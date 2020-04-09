WASHINGTON — Around for just under a week, Congress’ Paycheck Protection Program is dealing with plenty of confusion and technical glitches.

So much so that many small businesses cannot even apply for the loans meant to help them.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump made a request that he wants another $250 billion for the program.

And on Thursday, the U.S. Senate may even take action.

Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have been in talks to bring legislation to the floor on Thursday.

Rubio has been very active on social media during all of this, explaining what has led to the different glitches of the rollout and acknowledging that there is still more work left to do.

“Our systems are not meant to take in in one day the number of loans that we’re doing in one month or even six months in many cases. So there’s going to be struggles. The key is, are they getting better. And the answer is yes,” he said.

Websites went down due to the sheer volume of applications and the servers could not handle the overload.

And some banks initially put limits on who they would serve, pointing to a lack of guidance from the Small Business Administration.

The unprecedented paycheck protection program is $350 billion out of the $2.2 trillion-rescue package that became law just two weeks ago .

The Federal Reserve has announced it will step in to help.