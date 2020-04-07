The coronavirus pandemic has impacted countless businesses in immeasurable ways, and Western New York farmers are feeling the pinch, too.

One Hamlin farmer says he can’t sell tons of cabbage harvested last year. So, he has no choice but to dump it.



On the Brightly farm in Hamlin, April is generally the busy time. There’s ground to be worked, crops to be planted.

There are apple orchards to be sprayed, and trees to be pared.



“This week would be a big week,” said Dean Brightly, of the land he’s farmed since 1976.



Inside a cold storage room, tons of cabbage would usually be prepared for sale to restaurants and other vendors. In a trimming room, there should be five or six workers preparing the produce for the three to four 22-ton deliveries they’d make each week.

But they’re not moving any of it.

Brightly became emotional as he discussed the current situation. He’s never seen anything like it.



“No,” he said. “It’s not good.”



Faced with mounting electric bills from coolers running to refrigerate unsellable and expiring cabbage, Brightly had to make a tough decision, one he’s never had to make in 44 years of farming this land.

Workers loaded rotting cabbage onto a wagon, and dumped it onto a compost pile on the farm.



“I’m watching my husband lose a lot of sleep,” said his wife Betsy Brightly. “He’s a very level man. He doesn’t complain or say a lot, but I feel his pain.”



The Brightly’s sell much of their cabbage and squash to restaurants. They are closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Many varieties of produce are grown for high yield, but they don’t last as long. So they’ve made the decision to dump tons of cabbage so they can close down one of the coolers, saving money on utilities.



Last year’s crops were supposed to help pay this year’s bills. On Tuesday, the couple received a $46,000 dollar bill for spray. Through it all, so far they haven’t had to let go of any farm workers. But they’re getting antsy.



“There’s no sense in keeping the cabbage for two months and letting it rot more,” he said.



In farming, each spring brings new hope. There is hope — that the $100,000 dollars in cabbage that hasn’t spoiled can still be sold. There’s is also hope in knowing that this year’s crop must still be planted.

And there’s hope — that things can eventually return to normal.



“We’ll keep going as long as we can,” said Betsy Brightly. “You take that chance, take that gamble and it’ll all work out in the end.”