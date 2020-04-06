ORLANDO, Fla. — After only four months on the job, Sergio D. Rivera has resigned as SeaWorld’s CEO.

According to United States Securities and Exchange Commission report , Rivera informed SeaWorld’s Board of Directors on Thursday, April 2, that he would be resigning “due to disagreements over the Board’s involvement in the decision making at the company.”

Rivera’s left the company on that same day and SeaWorld’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Marc G. Swanson is serving as interim CEO, stated the report.

Rivera, 57, previously served as the CEO of ILG Inc.'s Vacation Ownership Segment.