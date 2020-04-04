Small businesses may be able to breathe easier with the CARES Act allowing for $376 billion to be used to cover payroll expenses during the COVID-19 crisis. The specific new program funded through the Small Business Association is called the Paycheck Protection Program.

Tom Schneider, president of Oswego-based Pathfinder Bank, has a few tips on how to start this process.

He says it’s for small businesses with fewer than 500 people on the payroll.

Businesses should reach out to their primary bank first to start the process. If your bank is not participating, apply through a bank that is on the SBA.gov list.

The application process for the Paycheck Protection Program is open now. Start sooner rather than later.

The total amount awarded will be determined based on two months of your payroll costs.

For the loan to be forgiven, businesses must prove that 75 percent or more of the loan was used for payroll, and 25 percent or less was used to cover operating costs.

Schneider adds that this is targeting to keep people employed, and that he happy that banking is on the front line to help in this crisis.

The SBA also offers three other loan programs on its website that are always available for small businesses. One is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance, in which you can apply on the website, and if your business meets the requirements, you could have up to $10,000 deposited to your business account within three business days.

For more details, go to http://www.SBA.gov or call your bank.