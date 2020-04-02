NATIONWIDE — A record-breaking 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to strain the economy.
The new numbers from the Labor Department are more than double the nearly 3.3 million from the previous week and that was almost five times the previous record.
The amounting layoffs and jobless claims have many economists saying that as many as 20 million jobs could be lost by the end of this month.
The Associated Press reported that the unemployment rate could go up as high as 15 percent for April, which would break the previous record of 10.8 percent during a deep recession in 1982.
Meanwhile in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis admitted Wednesday he expects the number of unemployment applications filed will grow, as widespread problems still bog down the system, leaving many unable to apply at all.