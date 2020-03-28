Local small businesses across the region are making adjustments to continue serving their customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"At first, it shut us down completely. Since then, we have petitioned the governor's office to give us access, or to clear us for still selling curbside for essential workers,” said Josh Belisle, owner of the Sneaker Store in New Hartford.

Although the store is still open for curbside pickup and free deliveries, one of the business’ strategies is being impacted.

"In the store, when I see a person's foot, we go through an analysis. Within a few minutes, I have a pretty good idea of what shoes are going to work for them,” said Belisle, “This is just so much more difficult to even be able to see it on FaceTime or video chat."

Businesses deemed non-essential have been closed since last Sunday in a statewide effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Oh it's going right along, and it's cranking right along and it just comes to a screeching halt,” said Debra Lennon, one of the owners of Darrah Cooper Jewelers.

Stores like Darrah Cooper Jewelers in Lake Placid still offer their customers merchandise online, but in an uncertain economy, that’s been a challenge.

"That's not really generating right now an awful lot of business. I hope people understand that if they have anniversaries, birthdays, and all those things, where they come in and buy gifts, I'm hoping they realize they still can."

Many local businesses are having sales and other specials in an effort to further encourage people to shop local during this difficult time.