Bayside Pub of Webster is a long-time restaurant and bar that sits on the north shore of Irondequoit Bay. In the late spring, business booms with outside dining and live music.

But right now, it is closed and bracing against another potential wet threat.

General Manger Robert Buono organized a team of family and friends on a mission, to not just spend newfound quality time together, but use it wisely.

“That would be my greatest fear,” said Buono, “is if Governor Cuomo says we can open up and we can’t open up.”

While Bayside Pub remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buono’s team is getting a headstart on building a 250-feet long retaining wall for potentially high waters on the bay. They're hauling and stacking 2,500 sandbags to withstand potential seasonal flooding and high water levels from Lake Ontario. The town of Webster provides the sandbags to shorefront businesses for free.

“We’re putting the wall a little farther away to recapture more of the patio,” said Buono. "Because if it goes 6 inches higher, it is going into the parking lot, into my building. That’s what we don’t want.”

This isn’t Bayside Pub’s first hardship rodeo. Buono said last year, when water levels at Lake Ontario reached a record high, he had to downsize outdoor capacity.

“It came so close to the building,” said Buono. “I didn’t want to risk it this year. We had to do limited seating. Business is limited when we lose all of our dining space, all of where we set up the bands and the music.”

In this unprecedented time, Buono also said Bayside Pub workers may be out of sight, but not out of mind.

“They’re wondering when this [COVID-19 Pandemic] is over, 'do I still have a job?’" Buono said. "I want to make sure I can reassure them that they do have job. I want to make sure I can do whatever I can for their sake and my sake.”