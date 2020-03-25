Technology is keeping new mortgages and refinancing homes possible despite social distancing requirements.

Commonfund Mortgage, a locally owned mortgage company says the state is lifting regulations that allow for electronic notaries for a home closing is one crucial change. It allows brokers and lawyers to video chat with someone, see who they are, check their license, and have them sign documents from their home instead of coming into the office. These are all options now that didn’t exist just weeks ago.

Additionally, the state Department Financial Services deems mortgages and all closings essential, and all paperwork is is filed electronically through clerk's office.

Commonfund Mortgage told Spectrum News the other main difference in the closings is how the transaction is recorded. The county clerk's offices are no longer allowing people to come down and record the documents in person after closing. Brokers now give bank documents to an abstracting company that records it electronically.

Experts add that mortgage interest rates are starting to level out a little bit after tumbling earlier this month.

"Two weeks ago they were near all-time lows and then last week rates had gone up significantly and now are starting to level back off,” said Courtney Gauthier, a mortgage broker. “Covid, the stock market, [lost] jobs, it makes everyone nervous and the rates suffered. We are hoping that rates will lower and maintain at that level to encourage people to refinance and purchase once this ends, which will help get the economy back up and running again."

As long as clients maintain employment, banks will be lending, which could make this a time to think about refinancing to save money in the long term.

"New (COVID-19) mandates may make the process of getting refinanced a little more difficult, but rates are low,” said Ron Pratt, a CPA with United Financial Services. “Just be sure to consider the balance left on your mortgage, years left, closing costs, how much you can put down, if there is PMI added. Make sure if you refinance you recoup all these closing costs and still save money in the long run." ​