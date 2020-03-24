It was a busy Monday night in the kitchen of Yono’s & DP: An American Brasserie. Owner Dominick Purnomo and volunteers were busy cooking 1,000 meals at the Albany restaurant.



“These are grilled and then roasted chicken legs,” said Purnomo, describing one of the dishes. “We’re doing it with white rice, some roasted winter vegetables.”



Usually, these would be prepared for customers. But with restaurants fully or partially closed due to the spread of COVID-19, these meals are for the hospitality industry workers who have lost their jobs over the last week.



“In hospitality, the root word is hospital, which means to take care of,” Purnomo said.



He says that’s what he and other businesses like Savoy Taproom are trying to accomplish this through a new initiative called Feed Albany. Donations and volunteers have made this possible with the first meals distributed on Monday night.



“People probably have a greater need than ever, and we certainly want to be there to fill that void,” Purnomo said.



But it has not been easy. Purnomo said his restaurant has been closed since last week, and his staff laid off. However, he says he remains focused on the goal: to take care of those who have taken care of others over the years.



“As resources become more available, we’re going to keep it running, as long as we have to,” Purnomo said.



Meals will be distributed again this Wednesday from 3p.m. to 5p.m. at Savoy Taproom. For more information, visit FeedAlbany.com