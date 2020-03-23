Syracuse small businesses all have one thing in common these days: they are losing their profits at an alarming rate because of the new coronavirus .

With the government ordering non-essential shops to close down, and no dine-in for customers, your favorite business could close.

Recess Coffee’s Tipperary Hill location was forced to shut its doors Sunday.

“It’s definitely disheartening, before I worked for Recess I was a loyal customer.” said Cecelia Burns.

Cecelia became a barista for Recess when this new location first opened only a month ago, and worked five days a week.

“I was very excited to be a part of what Recess was all about,” she said.

But now she’s down to no days a week after being laid off and has no recourse but to file for unemployment. She will be waiting for money that might take over a month to come in.

Fear is setting in her heart as she thinks about what could go wrong.

“Everything going on with COVID-19, who is to say who is hiring?” she said.

Aside from the financial aspect, she said it’s been tough emotionally on her.

“I’ll have to stay at home and I’ll be going stir crazy. Who knows when and if I’ll find a job,” she admitted.

“It’s not the first time I feel sad without a job, but I’m like what now?” she asked.

It is the same question many laid-off employees are asking.

People such as Terri Rastellini, who still have a job, sympathize.

”I feel bad for everyone who is losing their job,” she said.

However, it’s more than just sympathizing for her she wants to contribute to prevent another local coffee shop, restaurant or bar from going out of business.

”I was thinking about all the local businesses that are hurting so I thought I am going to pick one local business and go to it and spend some money,” she said.

She bought four bags of coffee from Recess Coffee's Tipperary Hill location before its closing and passed it out to friends.

“It’s more about the action. Me drinking coffee doesn’t matter,” she said.

People are being asked to pitch in by buying from local businesses to keep them afloat, and people employed.

As for Cecelia, if Tipp Hill Recess opens after the coronavirus runs its course, she hopes to continue serving customers their caffeine.

”If they are able to they would welcome us back. I do have that hope, but it’s still sad," she said.

