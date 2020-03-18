The long checkout lines and empty store shelves have not gone unnoticed.

In a stark contrast to bars and restaurants that are now shuttered and have already laid off employees, some central New York grocery stores have seen up a 1000 percent increase in business in the last few weeks, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday afternoon.

Some CNY grocery stores have seen a 1000% increase in business over the last few weeks, McMahon says — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) March 18, 2020

As the outbreak of COVID-19 became global earlier this month, shoppers began flooding grocery stores to stock up items. The run on these businesses prompted stores like Wegmans to initiate purchase limits on certain items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer starting last week. The purchase limits have since expanded to include other items.

Wegmans, along with Tops, Price Chopper and others that have 24-hour locations, started closing to customers overnight to use a six-hour period for sanitizing the store and restocking shelves.

Grocery stores have been exempt from government mandates of closure in order to make sure people can still buy food, though the demand for certain items remains.

"There is going to be food, and you’re going to be inconvenienced," County Executive McMahon said. "These next few weeks are going to be hard. The county is working to blend restaurants into the food continuity plan."

There is going to be food, and you’re going to be inconvenienced. These next few weeks are going to be hard. The county is working to blend restaurants into the food continuity plan - McMahon — Trish Kilgannon (@trishkilgannon) March 18, 2020

Some bars and restaurants, though closed, are offering takeout orders.