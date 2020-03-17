Monday night was the last call for several businesses across New York State.



“We’ve been open almost five years," said Francis Pezzolanella, owner of Ocean Blue Restaurant in Utica. "This is going to be the biggest challenge we’ve had to date. It’s unprecedented.”

The Ocean Blue Restaurant is one of many eateries closing its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with the New Jersey and Connecticut governors, announced that bars and restaurants will only have take out and delivery orders after 8 p.m. Monday.



“Our food doesn’t travel very well," said Pezzolanella. "A lot of our food, you need to eat within a few minutes after it’s cooked, and we’re not set up to deliver. We’re just going to close down at 8 tonight. Clean up the restaurant. Focus on ourselves, our health.”

That leaves dozens of employees without jobs in the Mohawk Valley and in Central New York.

Lauren Monforte, the manager of Beer Belly Deli and Pub in Syracuse had to lay off 90 percent of her workers.



“My staff, they don’t have access to health insurance," said Monforte. "They don’t have rainy day funds. They don’t have an emergency plan.”



“It’s sad," said Dylan Volk, one of her employees. "I love working here. I have a baby coming on the way. It’s going to affect me a lot.”



The deli and pub owner said they’ll continue to offer delivery and takeout, but it may not be enough.



“Summers are slow in Westcott, and we make it through because of graduation," said Monforte. "So if we don’t have that boost of April and May before we head into summer, it’s really going to affect the whole year.”



In the meantime, Westcott neighborhood businesses are banding together and helping charities and residents in need.



"All you can do is support the people that support you and we’ll all come back from this," said Monforte. "It’s temporary."



Monforte is also making her kitchen at Beer Belly Deli and Pub available to charities who provide food.