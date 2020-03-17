Many businesses in the area are beginning to adapt to the new reality as the coronavirus spreads worldwide.



Jon Mabb is the owner of Primal Movements in Glens Falls. The private strength and conditioning facility is one of the many gyms across the state closing up Monday night.



“I feel bad for my clients,” Mabb said. “Without sounding strange, I feel bad for myself. This is what I do. I’m a full time strength and conditioning coach.”



The order to shutdown came from Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday morning. Gyms, movie theaters, and casinos statewide were all told to close until further notice.



It was executed by Cuomo, along with Governors Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut to try and stem the spread of COVID-19. The move was agreed to so one state doesn’t benefit from another state’s public health measures.



“It’s going to be tough for a lot of people,” Mabb said. “But for me personally, I think I’ll be okay.”

Down in South Glens Falls at Coach’s Corner, owner Jack Celeste is preparing to provide takeout and delivery orders beginning Tuesday morning, the only options left for restaurants and bars after in-person dining was banned on Monday, also a part of the tri-state agreement.



“It was a weird feeling today,” Celeste said. “It was almost like we were closing the doors today.”



He said it’ll be tough moving forward for him and his small staff of two waitresses and one dishwasher. Even when the restaurant operated at half capacity over the weekend, Celeste says customers still came and he hopes that will continue with take outs and deliveries.



“I understand the decisions that they have to make,” Celeste said. “They have to be very cautious of what’s going on. But it’s tough for all the small businesses and we’re going to do what we have to do.”



Celeste said he’s planning to open later to focus more on lunch and dinner moving forward. Meanwhile, Mabb says he’s going to make workout videos for his clients with exercises they can do at home during these closures.